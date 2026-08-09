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HomeCompare BikesScram 411 [2022-2025] vs SXL 150

Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] vs Vespa SXL 150

In 2026 Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Scram 411 [2022-2025] vs SXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scram 411 [2022-2025] Sxl 150
BrandRoyal EnfieldVespa
Price₹ 2.06 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Mileage38.23 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity411 cc149.5 cc
Power24.31 PS PS10.79 PS PS

Filters
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L-
Ground Clearance
200 mm155 mm
Length
2160 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm1290 mm
Height
1165 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
185 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm770 mm
Width
840 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Range
450 km-
Max Speed
138 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm
Stroke
86 mm56.6 mm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4500 rpm11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
411 cc149.5 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHCSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi platesCentrifugal Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 Speed constant meshCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
78 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm TravelAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Rear Suspension
Monoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel TravelDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Idle Rpm - 1300,100RPM, Air Filter Element - Paper Element, Lubrication - Wet Sump, Engine Oil Grade - Semi Synthetic Sae 15 W 50 API SL Grade Jaso Ma 2Air Filter ( Paper Type )
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,43,5931,66,888
Ex-Showroom Price
2,06,3941,50,554
RTO
17,01212,044
Insurance
20,1874,290
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2353,587

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Latest Videos

2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 road test review.
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