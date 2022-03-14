Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|Displacement
|411 cc
|149.5 cc
|Max Power
|24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
|Max Torque
|32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm
|10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Wet Multi Plate
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Digital Electronic Ignition
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Gear Box
|5-Speed
|CVT
|Bore
|78 mm
|58 mm
|Stroke
|86 mm
|56.6 mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹2,37,609
|₹1,68,394
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,03,085
|₹1,48,779
|RTO
|₹16,777
|₹11,902
|Insurance
|₹17,747
|₹7,713
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹5,107
|₹3,619