In 2026 Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Scram 411 [2022-2025] vs SXL 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scram 411 [2022-2025]
|Sxl 150
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 2.06 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38.23 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|411 cc
|149.5 cc
|Power
|24.31 PS PS
|10.79 PS PS