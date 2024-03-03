In 2024 Royal Enfield Scram 411 or Vespa SXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Royal Enfield Scram 411 or Vespa SXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scram 411 engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm. On the other hand, SXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Scram 411 in 1 colour. The Scram 411 mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. The SXL 125 mileage is around 55 kmpl. Scram 411 vs SXL 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scram 411 Sxl 125 Brand Royal Enfield Vespa Price ₹ 2.03 Lakhs ₹ 1.37 Lakhs Mileage 38.23 kmpl 55 kmpl Engine Capacity 411 cc 124 cc Power 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS