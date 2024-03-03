Saved Articles

Royal Enfield Scram 411 vs Vespa SXL 125

In 2024 Royal Enfield Scram 411 or Vespa SXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

Scram 411 vs SXL 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scram 411 Sxl 125
BrandRoyal EnfieldVespa
Price₹ 2.03 Lakhs₹ 1.37 Lakhs
Mileage38.23 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity411 cc124 cc
Power24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS
Filters
Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Graphite Series
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SXL 125
Vespa SXL 125
FL CBS BS6
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHCSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Displacement
411 cc124.45 cc
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateAutomatic
Ignition
Digital Electronic Ignition-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Gear Box
5-SpeedCVT
Bore
78 mm52 mm
Stroke
86 mm58.6 mm
Compression Ratio
9.5:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,37,6091,53,028
Ex-Showroom Price
2,03,0851,34,827
RTO
16,77710,786
Insurance
17,7477,415
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1073,289

