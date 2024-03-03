In 2024 Royal Enfield Scram 411 or Vespa SXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Scram 411 engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm.
On the other hand, SXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively.
Royal Enfield offers the Scram 411 in 1 colour.
The Scram 411 mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
The SXL 125 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Scram 411 vs SXL 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scram 411
|Sxl 125
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 2.03 Lakhs
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38.23 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|411 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
|9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS