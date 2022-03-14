HT Auto
Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Graphite Series
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHCSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Displacement
411 cc149.5 cc
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateAutomatic
Ignition
Digital Electronic IgnitionElectronic EMS
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Gear Box
5-SpeedCVT
Bore
78 mm58 mm
Stroke
86 mm56.6 mm
Compression Ratio
9.5:19.2:1 ± 0.4
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,37,6091,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
2,03,0851,37,972
RTO
16,77711,037
Insurance
17,7477,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1073,361

