Royal Enfield Scram 411 vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2
In 2024 Royal Enfield Scram 411 or Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of
their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Price starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Scram 411 engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm.
On the other hand, F77 Mach 2 engine makes power & torque 36.2-40.2 hp PS & 90-100 Nm respectively.
Royal Enfield offers the Scram 411 in 1 colour.
The Scram 411 mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
F77 Mach 2 has a range of up to 211-323 km/charge.