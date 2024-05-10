HT Auto
Royal Enfield Scram 411 vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Price starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scram 411 engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm. On the other hand, F77 Mach 2 engine makes power & torque 36.2-40.2 hp PS & 90-100 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Scram 411 in 1 colour. The Scram 411 mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. F77 Mach 2 has a range of up to 211-323 km/charge.
Scram 411 vs F77 Mach 2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scram 411 F77 mach 2
BrandRoyal EnfieldUltraviolette
Price₹ 2.03 Lakhs₹ 2.99 Lakhs
Range-211-323 km/charge
Mileage38.23 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity411 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hrs.

Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Graphite Series
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
F77 Mach 2
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2
STD
₹2.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC-
Displacement
411 cc-
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm27 kW
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm90 Nm
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
Ignition
Digital Electronic Ignition-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Gear Box
5-Speed-
Bore
78 mm-
Stroke
86 mm-
Compression Ratio
9.5:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Chasis
Half-Duplex Split Cradle Frame-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm TravelUpside-down Telescopic fork with a diameter of 41 mm. Preload adjustable
Rear Suspension
Monoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel TravelMonoshock - preload adjustable
Body Graphics
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,37,6092,99,000
Ex-Showroom Price
2,03,0852,99,000
RTO
16,7770
Insurance
17,7470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1076,426

