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HomeCompare BikesScram 411 [2022-2025] vs X

Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] vs TVS X

In 2026 Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] or TVS X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS X Price starts at Rs. 2.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. X has a range of up to 140 km/charge.
Scram 411 [2022-2025] vs X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scram 411 [2022-2025] X
BrandRoyal EnfieldTVS
Price₹ 2.06 Lakhs₹ 2.64 Lakhs
Range-140 km/charge
Mileage38.23 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-4.44 Kwh
Engine Capacity411 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
X
TVS X
STD
₹2.64 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L-
Ground Clearance
200 mm175 mm
Length
2160 mm-
Wheelbase
1455 mm-
Height
1165 mm-
Kerb Weight
185 kg-
Saddle Height
795 mm770 mm
Width
840 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm195 mm
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
Spoke-
Rear Brake
Disc-
Tyre Type
Tube-
Range
450 km140 km
Max Speed
138 kmph105 kmph
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm11 kW
Stroke
86 mm-
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
411 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi plates-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed constant mesh-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
78 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm Travel-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel Travel-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Idle Rpm - 1300,100RPM, Air Filter Element - Paper Element, Lubrication - Wet Sump, Engine Oil Grade - Semi Synthetic Sae 15 W 50 API SL Grade Jaso Ma 2Ride Modes - Xealth | Xtride | Xonic, GravitOPS Technology, Crash and Fall Alert, Tow Alert, Customised Riding Themes. Dark mode. SOS, Wipe mode, Utlity box, Vehichle Locked, Find My Vehicle, Alexa Intergration Keyless Action
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,43,5932,74,850
Ex-Showroom Price
2,06,3942,63,880
RTO
17,0120
Insurance
20,18710,970
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2355,907

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Royal Enfield Scram 411 discontinued in India
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