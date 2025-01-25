In 2026 Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Ronin engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS PS & 19.93 Nm respectively. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. The Ronin mileage is around 42.95 kmpl.
Scram 411 [2022-2025] vs Ronin Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scram 411 [2022-2025]
|Ronin
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 2.06 Lakhs
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38.23 kmpl
|42.95 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|411 cc
|225.9 cc
|Power
|24.31 PS PS
|20.4 PS PS