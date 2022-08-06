|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHC
|Displacement
|411 cc
|225.9 cc
|Max Power
|24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
|-
|Max Torque
|32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm
|19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Oil Cooled
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Wet Multi Plate
|Assist & Slipper Clutch
|Ignition
|Digital Electronic Ignition
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Gear Box
|5-Speed
|5 Speed
|Bore
|78 mm
|66 mm
|Stroke
|86 mm
|66 mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|10:14:1
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹2,37,609
|₹1,65,280
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,03,085
|₹1,49,000
|RTO
|₹16,777
|₹12,020
|Insurance
|₹17,747
|₹4,260
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹5,107
|₹3,552