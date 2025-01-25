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HomeCompare BikesScram 411 [2022-2025] vs Ronin

Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] vs TVS Ronin

In 2026 Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Ronin engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS PS & 19.93 Nm respectively. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. The Ronin mileage is around 42.95 kmpl.
Scram 411 [2022-2025] vs Ronin Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scram 411 [2022-2025] Ronin
BrandRoyal EnfieldTVS
Price₹ 2.06 Lakhs₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Mileage38.23 kmpl42.95 kmpl
Engine Capacity411 cc225.9 cc
Power24.31 PS PS20.4 PS PS

Filters
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Ronin
TVS Ronin
Base-Lightning Black
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Front Suspension View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Left Side View
Engine
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L14 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm181 mm
Length
2160 mm2040 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm1357 mm
Height
1165 mm1170 mm
Kerb Weight
185 kg159 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm795 mm
Width
840 mm805 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke Alloy Wheels
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Range
450 km-
Max Speed
138 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
86 mm66 mm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4500 rpm19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
411 cc225.9 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHC
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi platesAssist & Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed constant mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
78 mm66 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm Travel41 mm USD
Rear Suspension
Monoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel TravelMono Shock with 7 Step Adjustable Preload
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Idle Rpm - 1300,100RPM, Air Filter Element - Paper Element, Lubrication - Wet Sump, Engine Oil Grade - Semi Synthetic Sae 15 W 50 API SL Grade Jaso Ma 2ABS Modes - Rain & Urban Mode, Upside-Down Front Fork, Gear Shift Assist, Lever Type - Normal Levers, Integrated Starter Generator, Distance To Empty, Side-Stand Engine Inhibitor, Hazard Lamp, Two Trip Meter, Glide Through Technology, Chain Cover, Position Lamp, Side-Stand Indication
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,43,5931,46,549
Ex-Showroom Price
2,06,3941,25,690
RTO
17,01210,055
Insurance
20,18710,804
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2353,149

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been replaced by the new Scram 440 that gets improvements on the shortcomings of the former
Royal Enfield Scram 411 discontinued in India
25 Jan 2025
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs RE Scram 411: What's new and improved
8 Dec 2024
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The new Scram 440 by Royal Enfield has similar styling to its predecessor and is offered in new colours as well.
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