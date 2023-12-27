In 2023 Royal Enfield Scram 411 or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Royal Enfield Scram 411 or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price starts at 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Electric Price starts at 1.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scram 411 engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm. Royal Enfield offers the Scram 411 in 1 colour. TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour. The Scram 411 mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less