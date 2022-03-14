HT Auto
Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Graphite Series
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310
Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter
₹2.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, Spark Ignited Engine
Displacement
411 cc312.12 cc
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateWet multi plate - 7 plate design, RT slipper clutch
Ignition
Digital Electronic Ignition-
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
5-Speed6 Speed
Bore
78 mm80 mm
Stroke
86 mm62.1 mm
Compression Ratio
9.5:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,37,6092,75,205
Ex-Showroom Price
2,03,0852,42,990
RTO
16,77719,439
Insurance
17,74712,776
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1075,915

