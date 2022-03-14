Saved Articles
Home
Compare Bikes
Scram 411 vs Apache RTR 310
Royal Enfield Scram 411
vs
TVS Apache RTR 310
Filters
Highlight Differences
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Graphite Series
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
TVS Apache RTR 310
Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter
₹2.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specifications
Price
EMI
Top AutoMobiles
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, Spark Ignited Engine
Displacement
411 cc
312.12 cc
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm
28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Liquid Cooled
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Chain Drive
Starting
Self Start Only
Self Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Fuel Injection
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate
Wet multi plate - 7 plate design, RT slipper clutch
Ignition
Digital Electronic Ignition
-
Transmission
Manual
Manual
Gear Box
5-Speed
6 Speed
Bore
78 mm
80 mm
Stroke
86 mm
62.1 mm
Compression Ratio
9.5:1
-
Emission Type
bs6
bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
1
-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
₹2,37,609
₹2,75,205
Ex-Showroom Price
₹2,03,085
₹2,42,990
RTO
₹16,777
₹19,439
Insurance
₹17,747
₹12,776
Accessories Charges
₹0
₹0
FastTag Charges
₹0
₹0
Other Charges
₹0
₹0
EMI
₹5,107
₹5,915
