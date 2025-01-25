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HomeCompare BikesScram 411 [2022-2025] vs Apache RTR 310

Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] vs TVS Apache RTR 310

In 2026 Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 310 Price starts at Rs. 2.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 310 engine makes power & torque 35.6 PS PS & 28.7 Nm respectively. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. The Apache RTR 310 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Scram 411 [2022-2025] vs Apache RTR 310 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scram 411 [2022-2025] Apache rtr 310
BrandRoyal EnfieldTVS
Price₹ 2.06 Lakhs₹ 2.21 Lakhs
Mileage38.23 kmpl35 kmpl
Engine Capacity411 cc312.12 cc
Power24.31 PS PS35.6 PS PS

Filters
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310
Arsenal Black Base without QuickShifter
₹2.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L11 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm180 mm
Length
2160 mm1991 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm1358 mm
Height
1165 mm1154 mm
Kerb Weight
185 kg-
Saddle Height
795 mm800 mm
Width
840 mm831 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :-150/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tube-
Range
450 km-
Max Speed
138 kmph150 kmph
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
86 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4500 rpm28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
411 cc312.12 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Fuel-Injected, Liquid-Cooled, Spark Ignited Reverse-Inclined Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi plates-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed constant mesh-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
78 mm80 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm TravelUSD fork 41 mm diameter
Rear Suspension
Monoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel Travel-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Idle Rpm - 1300,100RPM, Air Filter Element - Paper Element, Lubrication - Wet Sump, Engine Oil Grade - Semi Synthetic Sae 15 W 50 API SL Grade Jaso Ma 2Transparent Clutch Cover, Drag-Torque Control
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,43,5932,52,608
Ex-Showroom Price
2,06,3942,21,240
RTO
17,01217,699
Insurance
20,18713,669
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2355,429

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