In 2026 Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 310 Price starts at Rs. 2.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 310 engine makes power & torque 35.6 PS PS & 28.7 Nm respectively. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. The Apache RTR 310 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Scram 411 [2022-2025] vs Apache RTR 310 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scram 411 [2022-2025]
|Apache rtr 310
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 2.06 Lakhs
|₹ 2.21 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38.23 kmpl
|35 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|411 cc
|312.12 cc
|Power
|24.31 PS PS
|35.6 PS PS