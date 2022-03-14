Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
|Liquid-cooled, 4 valve, DOHC, single-cylinder
|Displacement
|411 cc
|398.15 cc
|Max Power
|24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
|40 PS @ 8000 rpm
|Max Torque
|32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm
|37.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|X-ring chain
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Wet Multi Plate
|Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist
|Ignition
|Digital Electronic Ignition
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Gear Box
|5-Speed
|6 Speed
|Bore
|78 mm
|89.0 mm
|Stroke
|86 mm
|64.0 mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6-2.0
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹2,37,609
|₹2,72,904
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,03,085
|₹2,33,000
|RTO
|₹16,777
|₹19,340
|Insurance
|₹17,747
|₹20,564
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹5,107
|₹5,865