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HomeCompare BikesScram 411 [2022-2025] vs Speed 400

Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] vs Triumph Speed 400

In 2026 Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] or Triumph Speed 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Speed 400 Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Speed 400 engine makes power & torque 37 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. The Speed 400 mileage is around 28.5 kmpl.
Scram 411 [2022-2025] vs Speed 400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scram 411 [2022-2025] Speed 400
BrandRoyal EnfieldTriumph
Price₹ 2.06 Lakhs₹ 2.4 Lakhs
Mileage38.23 kmpl28.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity411 cc349 cc
Power24.31 PS PS37 PS PS

Filters
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Speed 400
Triumph Speed 400
STD
₹2.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L13 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm164 mm
Length
2160 mm-
Wheelbase
1455 mm1386 mm
Height
1165 mm1096 mm
Kerb Weight
185 kg179 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm803 mm
Width
840 mm829 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17Front :-110/80-17, Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tube-
Range
450 km-
Max Speed
138 kmph147 kmph
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm37 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
86 mm56.1 mm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4500 rpm32 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
411 cc349 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHCLiquid-cooled, 4 Valve, DOHC, Single-cylinder
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi platesWet, Assist And Slip Clutch, Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed constant mesh6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionElectronic Injection
Bore
78 mm89 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm Travel43 mm Upside Down Big Piston Forks. Wheel Travel - 130 mm
Rear Suspension
Monoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel TravelGas Monoshock RSU With External Reservoir And Pre-load Adjustment. Wheel Travel - 120 mm
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Idle Rpm - 1300,100RPM, Air Filter Element - Paper Element, Lubrication - Wet Sump, Engine Oil Grade - Semi Synthetic Sae 15 W 50 API SL Grade Jaso Ma 2-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,43,5932,71,791
Ex-Showroom Price
2,06,3942,39,877
RTO
17,01219,190
Insurance
20,18712,724
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2355,841

Speed 400 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs RE Scram 411: What's new and improved
8 Dec 2024
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Latest Videos

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