|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
|4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Oil cooled
|Displacement
|411 cc
|249 cc
|Max Power
|24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
|26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm
|Max Torque
|32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm
|22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Oil Cooled
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Wet Multi Plate
|Wet, multi-plate type
|Ignition
|Digital Electronic Ignition
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Gear Box
|5-Speed
|6 Speed
|Bore
|78 mm
|76 mm
|Stroke
|86 mm
|54.9 mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹2,37,609
|₹2,06,516
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,03,085
|₹1,79,200
|RTO
|₹16,777
|₹16,366
|Insurance
|₹17,747
|₹10,085
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹865
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹5,107
|₹4,438