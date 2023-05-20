In 2026 Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Scram 411 [2022-2025] vs Gixxer SF 250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scram 411 [2022-2025]
|Gixxer sf 250
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 2.06 Lakhs
|₹ 1.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38.23 kmpl
|38 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|411 cc
|250 cc
|Power
|24.31 PS PS
|26.5 PS PS