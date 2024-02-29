Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesScram 411 vs Gixxer SF

Royal Enfield Scram 411 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF

In 2024 Royal Enfield Scram 411 or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

Scram 411 vs Gixxer SF Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scram 411 Gixxer sf
BrandRoyal EnfieldSuzuki
Price₹ 2.03 Lakhs₹ 1.37 Lakhs
Mileage38.23 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity411 cc155 cc
Power24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm13.6 PS PS
...Read More

Filters
Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Graphite Series
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
Standard Edition
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC4-Cycle, 1-cylinder, Air cooled
Displacement
411 cc155 cc
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
Ignition
Digital Electronic Ignition-
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
5-Speed5 Speed
Bore
78 mm56 mm
Stroke
86 mm62.9 mm
Compression Ratio
9.5:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,37,6091,59,064
Ex-Showroom Price
2,03,0851,37,100
RTO
16,77710,968
Insurance
17,74710,996
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1073,418

Scram 411 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Scram 411null | Petrol | Manual2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450null | Petrol | Manual2.85 - 2.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Scram 411 vs Himalayan 450
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Scram 411null | Petrol | Manual2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Hunter 350null | Petrol | Manual1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Scram 411 vs Hunter 350
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Scram 411null | Petrol | Manual2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Scrambler 400 Xnull | Petrol | Manual2.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Scram 411 vs Scrambler 400 X

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Royal Enfield Hunter 450 and Scram 650 were spotted recently. (Photo courtesy: YouTube/Biker Ip)
    Royal Enfield Hunter 450 & Scram 650 spotted together ahead of launch
    29 Feb 2024
    Suzuki Access in new Solid Ice Green/ Pearl Mirage White colour
    Suzuki Motorcycle India reports 38% growth in February 2024
    2 Mar 2024
    Image of Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 used for representational purpose only.
    Suzuki Motorcycle India celebrates 1 million production milestone
    23 Feb 2024
    The Scrambler 1200 X will be offered in three colour schemes.
    Triumph Scrambler 1200 X launched at 11.83 lakh. Check what's new
    13 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
    India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
    28 Jun 2023
    2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 road test review.
    2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411: Road test review
    17 Mar 2022
    Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
    18 Oct 2023
    Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
    Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
    5 Jul 2023
    View all
     