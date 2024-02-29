In 2024 Royal Enfield Scram 411 or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Scram 411 engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm.
On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively.
Royal Enfield offers the Scram 411 in 1 colour.
Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours.
The Scram 411 mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Scram 411 vs Gixxer SF Comparison