In 2024 Royal Enfield Scram 411 or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scram 411 engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Scram 411 in 1 colour. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. The Scram 411 mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. Scram 411 vs Gixxer SF Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scram 411 Gixxer sf Brand Royal Enfield Suzuki Price ₹ 2.03 Lakhs ₹ 1.37 Lakhs Mileage 38.23 kmpl 45.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 411 cc 155 cc Power 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm 13.6 PS PS