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HomeCompare BikesScram 411 [2022-2025] vs Gixxer 250

Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] vs Suzuki Gixxer 250

In 2026 Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] or Suzuki Gixxer 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer 250 engine makes power & torque 27.9 PS PS & 22.5 Nm respectively. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Scram 411 [2022-2025] vs Gixxer 250 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scram 411 [2022-2025] Gixxer 250
BrandRoyal EnfieldSuzuki
Price₹ 2.06 Lakhs₹ 1.82 Lakhs
Mileage38.23 kmpl38 kmpl
Engine Capacity411 cc250 cc
Power24.31 PS PS27.9 PS PS

Filters
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Gixxer 250
Suzuki Gixxer 250
STD
₹1.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L12 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm165 mm
Length
2160 mm2010 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm1340 mm
Height
1165 mm1035 mm
Kerb Weight
185 kg156 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm800 mm
Width
840 mm805 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Range
450 km-
Max Speed
138 kmph130 kmph
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm27.9 PS @ 9300 rpm
Stroke
86 mm54.9 mm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4500 rpm22.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
411 cc250 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC4-Cycle, 1-Cylinder, Oil Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi plates-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed constant mesh6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
78 mm76 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm TravelTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Monoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel TravelSwing Arm
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Idle Rpm - 1300,100RPM, Air Filter Element - Paper Element, Lubrication - Wet Sump, Engine Oil Grade - Semi Synthetic Sae 15 W 50 API SL Grade Jaso Ma 2-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,43,5932,13,328
Ex-Showroom Price
2,06,3941,81,517
RTO
17,01217,321
Insurance
20,18714,490
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2354,585

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