Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
|-
|Displacement
|411 cc
|-
|Max Power
|24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
|-
|Max Torque
|32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm
|72 Nm
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Clutch
|Wet Multi Plate
|-
|Ignition
|Digital Electronic Ignition
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Gear Box
|5-Speed
|-
|Bore
|78 mm
|-
|Stroke
|86 mm
|-
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|BS6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹2,37,609
|₹1,53,848
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,03,085
|₹1,45,000
|RTO
|₹16,777
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹17,747
|₹8,848
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹5,107
|₹3,306