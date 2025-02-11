In 2026 Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] or Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Lakhs (last recorded price). Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. One Gen 1.5 has a range of up to 248 km/charge.
Scram 411 [2022-2025] vs One Gen 1.5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scram 411 [2022-2025]
|One gen 1.5
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Simple Energy
|Price
|₹ 2.06 Lakhs
|₹ 1.72 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|248 km/charge
|Mileage
|38.23 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|411 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours