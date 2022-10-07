HT Auto
Royal Enfield Scram 411 vs Simple Energy One

Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Graphite Series
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
One
Simple Energy One
Single Tone
₹1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC-
Displacement
411 cc-
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm-
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm72 Nm
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
Ignition
Digital Electronic Ignition-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Gear Box
5-Speed-
Bore
78 mm-
Stroke
86 mm-
Compression Ratio
9.5:1-
Emission Type
bs6BS6
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,37,6091,53,848
Ex-Showroom Price
2,03,0851,45,000
RTO
16,7770
Insurance
17,7478,848
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,1073,306
