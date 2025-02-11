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HomeCompare BikesScram 411 [2022-2025] vs One Gen 1.5

Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] vs Simple Energy One Gen 1.5

In 2026 Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] or Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Lakhs (last recorded price). Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. One Gen 1.5 has a range of up to 248 km/charge.
Scram 411 [2022-2025] vs One Gen 1.5 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scram 411 [2022-2025] One gen 1.5
BrandRoyal EnfieldSimple Energy
Price₹ 2.06 Lakhs₹ 1.72 Lakhs
Range-248 km/charge
Mileage38.23 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-5 kWh
Engine Capacity411 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hours

Filters
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
One Gen 1.5
Simple Energy One Gen 1.5
STD
₹1.72 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Speedometer
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L-
Ground Clearance
200 mm164.5 mm
Length
2160 mm1900 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm1335 mm
Height
1165 mm1163 mm
Kerb Weight
185 kg137 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm796 mm
Width
840 mm758 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Range
450 km248 km
Max Speed
138 kmph105 kmph
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm-
Stroke
86 mm-
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
411 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Wet multi plates-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Gear Box
5 Speed constant mesh-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
78 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm TravelTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Monoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel TravelMono Shock
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Idle Rpm - 1300,100RPM, Air Filter Element - Paper Element, Lubrication - Wet Sump, Engine Oil Grade - Semi Synthetic Sae 15 W 50 API SL Grade Jaso Ma 2Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Find My Bike
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,43,5931,81,273
Ex-Showroom Price
2,06,3941,71,944
RTO
17,0120
Insurance
20,1879,329
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2353,896

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Simple One packs even more range from the same battery setup promising 248 km (IDC), as opposed to 212 km on the Gen 1 version
2025 Simple One Gen 1.5 launched with new features, range increased to 248 km
11 Feb 2025
The Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been replaced by the new Scram 440 that gets improvements on the shortcomings of the former
Royal Enfield Scram 411 discontinued in India
25 Jan 2025
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs RE Scram 411: What's new and improved
8 Dec 2024
The Simple One Gen 1.5 finally bring the electric scooter up to speed with its rivals while improving its range even further at 248 km (IDC) on a single charge
Simple One Gen 1.5 First Ride Review - More practical, better packaged
11 Feb 2025
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The new Scram 440 by Royal Enfield has similar styling to its predecessor and is offered in new colours as well.
Royal Enfield Scram 440: Does it have what it takes to be the successor of the Scram 411?
25 Jan 2025
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Latest Videos

2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 road test review.
2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411: Road test review
17 Mar 2022
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Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
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