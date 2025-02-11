Scram 411 [2022-2025] vs One Gen 1.5 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Scram 411 [2022-2025] One gen 1.5 Brand Royal Enfield Simple Energy Price ₹ 2.06 Lakhs ₹ 1.72 Lakhs Range - 248 km/charge Mileage 38.23 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 5 kWh Engine Capacity 411 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 4 Hours

In 2026 Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] or Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Lakhs (last recorded price). Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. One Gen 1.5 has a range of up to 248 km/charge.