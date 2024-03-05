In 2024 Royal Enfield Scram 411 or Seeka SSeagun choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka SSeagun Price starts at Rs. 1.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Scram 411 engine makes power and torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm.
Royal Enfield offers the Scram 411 in 1 colour.
The Scram 411 mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
SSeagun has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
Scram 411 vs SSeagun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Scram 411
|Sseagun
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Seeka
|Price
|₹ 2.03 Lakhs
|₹ 1.52 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|150 km/charge
|Mileage
|38.23 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|411 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-7 Hrs.