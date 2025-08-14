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Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Meteor 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Meteor 350 vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Meteor 350 Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandRoyal EnfieldYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.96 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Mileage41.88 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity349.34 cc334 cc
Power20.21 PS PS29.77 PS PS

Filters
Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Fireball
₹1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L12.5 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm200 mm
Length
2140 mm-
Wheelbase
1400 mm1403 mm
Kerb Weight
191 kg182 kg
Height
1140 mm-
Saddle Height
765 mm800 mm
Width
845 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
270 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
114 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm65 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349.34 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled EngineSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Twin Tube Emulsion Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable PreloadMono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm Forks, 130 mm TravelTelescopic Fork & Coil spring
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication, Engine Oil Grade - Sae 15 W 50 Api, Sl Grade, Jaso Ma 2 Semi Synthetic, Air Cleaner - Paper Element-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,22,8552,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,95,7621,95,345
RTO
16,19115,627
Insurance
10,90211,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7904,792
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Meteor 350 : Get ₹5,000 Ex...
Applicable on meteor350fireball & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Meteor 350 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Meteor 350 vs Speed 400

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Latest Car & Bike News

The new Yezdi Scrambler will come with the updated 334 cc Alpha2 engine that is found on the new Yezdi Adventure and Roadster models
2025 Yezdi Scrambler spotted testing on Indian roads with updates ahead of launch
14 Aug 2025
The updated Yezdi Scrambler will be officially unveiled on April 23. (File photo of 2023 Yezdi Scrambler shown for representational purposes)
New Yezdi Scrambler likely to launch in India on April 23
7 Apr 2026
The 2025 Meteor 350 will be available in four variants - Fireball, Stellar, Aurora and Supernova.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 crosses 6 lakh global sales milestone
10 Mar 2026
The Sundowner Orange gets an orange fuel tank with a pin striping.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sundowner Edition bookings closed
2 Apr 2026
The Meteor 350 continues to be one of the most sorted cruisers in the segment. It is comfortable, feels at home on highways and handles surprisingly well too.
3 cruiser bikes I would buy if I were upgrading from Royal Enfield Meteor 350
7 Jul 2026
The 2023 Yezdi Adventure gets the new Whiteout paint scheme inspired by the snowy terrain
Yezdi Adventure & Scrambler get new colours for MY2023, priced from 2.10 lakh
2 Feb 2023
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  News

Latest Videos

Meteor 350, Royal Enfield's most-awaited 2020 offering, launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.75 lakh.
Road Test Review: Royal Enfield Meteor 350
6 Nov 2020
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
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