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Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2026 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Meteor 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Meteor 350 vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Meteor 350 Yzf r15 v3
BrandRoyal EnfieldYamaha
Price₹ 1.96 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Mileage41.88 kmpl43 kmpl
Engine Capacity349.34 cc155 cc
Power20.21 PS PS18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS

Filters
Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Fireball
₹1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Visual Comparison

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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L11 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm170 mm
Length
2140 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
191 kg142 kg
Height
1140 mm1135 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm815 mm
Width
845 mm725 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
270 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
114 kmph-
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349.34 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled EngineLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet, multiple-disc
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Twin Tube Emulsion Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable PreloadMonocross (link suspension)
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm Forks, 130 mm TravelTelescopic Fork
Features
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication, Engine Oil Grade - Sae 15 W 50 Api, Sl Grade, Jaso Ma 2 Semi Synthetic, Air Cleaner - Paper ElementAuxiliary light, VVA indicator, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA,
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah12 V, 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,22,8551,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,95,7621,56,700
RTO
16,19113,066
Insurance
10,90210,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7903,919
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Meteor 350 : Get ₹5,000 Ex...
Applicable on meteor350fireball & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Latest Videos

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