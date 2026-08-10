In 2026 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Meteor 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
Meteor 350 vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Meteor 350
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.88 kmpl
|43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349.34 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|20.21 PS PS
|18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS