In 2026 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Meteor 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Meteor 350 vs R15 V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Meteor 350
|R15 v4
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|₹ 1.73 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.88 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349.34 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|20.21 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS