|Cooling System
|Air & Oil Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Max Power
|20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
|18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
|Engine Type
|Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine
|Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
|Max Torque
|27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Ignition
|Electronic Fuel Injection
|-
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|6 speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Displacement
|349 cc
|155 cc
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹2,17,746
|₹1,99,924
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,92,109
|₹1,74,800
|RTO
|₹15,368
|₹14,274
|Insurance
|₹10,269
|₹10,850
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹4,680
|₹4,297