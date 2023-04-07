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Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Yamaha R15S

In 2026 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Meteor 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, R15S engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl. The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Meteor 350 vs R15S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Meteor 350 R15s
BrandRoyal EnfieldYamaha
Price₹ 1.96 Lakhs₹ 1.54 Lakhs
Mileage41.88 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity349.34 cc155 cc
Power20.21 PS PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Fireball
₹1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
R15S
Yamaha R15S
STD
₹1.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Right Side View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L11 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm170 mm
Length
2140 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
191 kg142 kg
Height
1140 mm1135 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm815 mm
Width
845 mm725 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
270 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
114 kmph144 kmph
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349.34 cc155
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled EngineLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet, multiple-disc
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Twin Tube Emulsion Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable PreloadMonocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm Forks, 130 mm TravelTelescopic Fork
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication, Engine Oil Grade - Sae 15 W 50 Api, Sl Grade, Jaso Ma 2 Semi Synthetic, Air Cleaner - Paper ElementAuxiliary light, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Inner Tube - 41.0 mm
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah12V, 4.0 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,22,8551,82,071
Ex-Showroom Price
1,95,7621,53,892
RTO
16,19113,811
Insurance
10,90214,368
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7903,913
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Meteor 350 : Get ₹5,000 Ex...
Applicable on meteor350fireball & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Latest Car & Bike News

Yamaha has updated the motorcycles with new features and colour schemes.
Yamaha R15 V4, MT-15 V2 & R15S updated with new features: Details here
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The 2025 Meteor 350 will be available in four variants - Fireball, Stellar, Aurora and Supernova.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 crosses 6 lakh global sales milestone
10 Mar 2026
The Sundowner Orange gets an orange fuel tank with a pin striping.
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2 Apr 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

Meteor 350, Royal Enfield's most-awaited 2020 offering, launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.75 lakh.
Road Test Review: Royal Enfield Meteor 350
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