In 2026 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Meteor 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
Meteor 350 vs FZ-X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Meteor 350
|Fz-x
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.88 kmpl
|55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349.34 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|20.21 PS PS
|12.4 PS PS