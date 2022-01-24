In 2026 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). Meteor 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Meteor 350 vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Meteor 350
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.88 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349.34 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|20.21 PS PS
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS