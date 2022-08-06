HT Auto
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Yamaha FZS 25

Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Fireball
₹1.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Electronic Fuel Injection-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
349 cc249 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,17,7461,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,1091,39,300
RTO
15,36811,674
Insurance
10,26910,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,6803,546

