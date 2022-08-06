|Cooling System
|Air & Oil Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Max Power
|20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
|20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
|Engine Type
|Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine
|Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
|Max Torque
|27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Ignition
|Electronic Fuel Injection
|-
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Displacement
|349 cc
|249 cc
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹2,17,746
|₹1,64,981
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,92,109
|₹1,39,300
|RTO
|₹15,368
|₹11,674
|Insurance
|₹10,269
|₹10,087
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹3,920
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹4,680
|₹3,546