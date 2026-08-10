hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesMeteor 350 vs SXL 125 [2020-2025]

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025]

In 2026 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Meteor 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Meteor 350 vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Meteor 350 Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
BrandRoyal EnfieldVespa
Price₹ 1.96 Lakhs₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Mileage41.88 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity349.34 cc124 cc
Power20.21 PS PS9.77 PS PS

Filters
Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Fireball
₹1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SXL 125 [2020-2025]
Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025]
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Left View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L7.4 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm155 mm
Length
2140 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
191 kg115 kg
Height
1140 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm770 mm
Width
845 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
270 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
114 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm9.77 PS @ 7400 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
349.34 cc124.45 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled EngineSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateCentrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm52 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Twin Tube Emulsion Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable PreloadDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm Forks, 130 mm TravelAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication, Engine Oil Grade - Sae 15 W 50 Api, Sl Grade, Jaso Ma 2 Semi Synthetic, Air Cleaner - Paper ElementAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,22,8551,51,422
Ex-Showroom Price
1,95,7621,36,601
RTO
16,19110,928
Insurance
10,9023,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7903,254
Latest Offers
See All
Bring Home Royalenfield Meteor 350 : Get ₹5,000 Ex...
Applicable on meteor350fireball & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

Meteor 350 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meteor 350 vs Hness CB350
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meteor 350 vs 42 Bobber
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meteor 350 vs Speed 400

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Triumph Speed 400 commands a premium price over the Royal Enfield Hunter 350.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Triumph Speed 400: Monthly EMI comparison
10 Aug 2026
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
10 Aug 2026
Ravi Tamta’s HAPIDA SKYNeX prototype was test-flown on open ground in Almora as an early step in the project’s development.
Inventor tests single-seat electric flying vehicle prototype in Uttarakhand
10 Aug 2026
The 2025 Meteor 350 will be available in four variants - Fireball, Stellar, Aurora and Supernova.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 crosses 6 lakh global sales milestone
10 Mar 2026
The Sundowner Orange gets an orange fuel tank with a pin striping.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sundowner Edition bookings closed
2 Apr 2026
The Meteor 350 continues to be one of the most sorted cruisers in the segment. It is comfortable, feels at home on highways and handles surprisingly well too.
3 cruiser bikes I would buy if I were upgrading from Royal Enfield Meteor 350
7 Jul 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Meteor 350, Royal Enfield's most-awaited 2020 offering, launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.75 lakh.
Road Test Review: Royal Enfield Meteor 350
6 Nov 2020
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers