In 2026 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). Meteor 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Meteor 350 vs Elegante 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Meteor 350
|Elegante 150
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.88 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349.34 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|20.21 PS PS
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS