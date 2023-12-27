In 2023 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Electric Price starts at 1.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Meteor 350 engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm. Royal Enfield offers the Meteor 350 in 7 colours. TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl. iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less