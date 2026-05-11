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HomeCompare BikesMeteor 350 vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]

In 2026 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). Meteor 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS & 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl. The Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] mileage is around 33.1 kmpl.
Meteor 350 vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Meteor 350 Apache rr 310 [2020-2023]
BrandRoyal EnfieldTVS
Price₹ 1.96 Lakhs₹ 2.45 Lakhs
Mileage41.88 kmpl33.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity349.34 cc312 cc
Power20.21 PS PS34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS

Filters
Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Fireball
₹1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]
TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]
ABS
₹2.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L11 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm180 mm
Length
2140 mm2001 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1365 mm
Kerb Weight
191 kg174 kg
Height
1140 mm1135 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm810 mm
Width
845 mm786 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :-150/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
270 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
114 kmph-
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpmUrban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpmUrban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349.34 cc312.2 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled EngineSingle Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, Reverse Inclined DOHC, SI Engine
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet multi-plate, 7- plate design, RT-Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm80 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Twin Tube Emulsion Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable PreloadTwo Arm Aluminium Die-Cast Swingarm, Mono Tube, Floating Piston Gas Assisted Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm Forks, 130 mm TravelInverted Cartridge Telescopic Fork
Features
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication, Engine Oil Grade - Sae 15 W 50 Api, Sl Grade, Jaso Ma 2 Semi Synthetic, Air Cleaner - Paper ElementSmartXonnect Bluetooth Connectivity, Throttle control, Bore to stroke ratio ( 1.29 ), Brake Fluid ( DOT 4 ), Air Filter, Instrumental Cluster, Ride By Wire Technology
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes5” TFT colored display
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,22,8552,81,231
Ex-Showroom Price
1,95,7622,49,990
RTO
16,19119,999
Insurance
10,90211,242
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7906,044
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Meteor 350 : Get ₹5,000 Ex...
Applicable on meteor350fireball & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Latest Car & Bike News

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5 sports bikes I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from TVS Apache RR 310
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The 2025 Meteor 350 will be available in four variants - Fireball, Stellar, Aurora and Supernova.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 crosses 6 lakh global sales milestone
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The Sundowner Orange gets an orange fuel tank with a pin striping.
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Latest Videos

Meteor 350, Royal Enfield's most-awaited 2020 offering, launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.75 lakh.
Road Test Review: Royal Enfield Meteor 350
6 Nov 2020
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