In 2026 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 310 Price starts at Rs. 2.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Meteor 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 310 engine makes power & torque 35.6 PS PS & 28.7 Nm respectively. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl. The Apache RTR 310 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Meteor 350 vs Apache RTR 310 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Meteor 350
|Apache rtr 310
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|₹ 2.21 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.88 kmpl
|35 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349.34 cc
|312.12 cc
|Power
|20.21 PS PS
|35.6 PS PS