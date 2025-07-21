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Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs TVS Apache RTR 310

In 2026 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 310 Price starts at Rs. 2.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Meteor 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 310 engine makes power & torque 35.6 PS PS & 28.7 Nm respectively. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl. The Apache RTR 310 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Meteor 350 vs Apache RTR 310 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Meteor 350 Apache rtr 310
BrandRoyal EnfieldTVS
Price₹ 1.96 Lakhs₹ 2.21 Lakhs
Mileage41.88 kmpl35 kmpl
Engine Capacity349.34 cc312.12 cc
Power20.21 PS PS35.6 PS PS

Filters
Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Fireball
₹1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310
Arsenal Black Base without QuickShifter
₹2.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L11 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm180 mm
Length
2140 mm1991 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1358 mm
Kerb Weight
191 kg-
Height
1140 mm1154 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm800 mm
Width
845 mm831 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :-150/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
270 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
114 kmph150 kmph
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349.34 cc312.12 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Fuel-Injected, Liquid-Cooled, Spark Ignited Reverse-Inclined Engine
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm80 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Twin Tube Emulsion Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload-
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm Forks, 130 mm TravelUSD fork 41 mm diameter
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication, Engine Oil Grade - Sae 15 W 50 Api, Sl Grade, Jaso Ma 2 Semi Synthetic, Air Cleaner - Paper ElementTransparent Clutch Cover, Drag-Torque Control
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah12V / 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,22,8552,52,608
Ex-Showroom Price
1,95,7622,21,240
RTO
16,19117,699
Insurance
10,90213,669
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7905,429
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Meteor 350 : Get ₹5,000 Ex...
Applicable on meteor350fireball & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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