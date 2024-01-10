In 2026 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or SVITCH CSR 762 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the SVITCH CSR 762 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). Meteor 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl. CSR 762 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
Meteor 350 vs CSR 762 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Meteor 350
|Csr 762
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|SVITCH
|Price
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|₹ 1.9 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|160 km/charge
|Mileage
|41.88 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.6 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|349.34 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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