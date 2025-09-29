In 2026 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or Suzuki V-Strom SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom SX Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Meteor 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom SX engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl. The V-Strom SX mileage is around 32 kmpl.
Meteor 350 vs V-Strom SX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Meteor 350
|V-strom sx
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.88 kmpl
|32 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349.34 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|20.21 PS PS
|26.5 PS PS