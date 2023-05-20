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Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

In 2026 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Meteor 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Meteor 350 vs Gixxer SF 250 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Meteor 350 Gixxer sf 250
BrandRoyal EnfieldSuzuki
Price₹ 1.96 Lakhs₹ 1.9 Lakhs
Mileage41.88 kmpl38 kmpl
Engine Capacity349.34 cc250 cc
Power20.21 PS PS26.5 PS PS

Filters
Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Fireball
₹1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
STD
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L12 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm165 mm
Length
2140 mm2010 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1345 mm
Kerb Weight
191 kg161 kg
Height
1140 mm1035 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm800 mm
Width
845 mm740 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
270 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
114 kmph150 kmph
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm27.9 PS @ 9300 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm54.9 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm22.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349.34 cc250 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled Engine4-Cycle, 1-Cylinder, Oil Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate-
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledOil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm76 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Twin Tube Emulsion Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable PreloadSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm Forks, 130 mm TravelTelescopic
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication, Engine Oil Grade - Sae 15 W 50 Api, Sl Grade, Jaso Ma 2 Semi Synthetic, Air Cleaner - Paper Element-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah12V / 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,22,8552,16,830
Ex-Showroom Price
1,95,7621,89,768
RTO
16,19115,181
Insurance
10,90211,881
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7904,660
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong road presence with the full fairingCommitted but comfortable riding postureSublime motor makes it easy for daily riding

Cons

Not the most "wow" performing bike in the segmentBraking performance could be better on the motorcycleDoesn't feel as premium as some of its rivals
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Meteor 350 : Get ₹5,000 Ex...
Applicable on meteor350fireball & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Meteor 350 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

The design of both motorcycles is very different.
Bajaj Pulsar F250 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Which 250 cc motorcycle should you buy?
20 May 2023
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Latest Videos

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Road Test Review: Royal Enfield Meteor 350
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