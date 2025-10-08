In 2026 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Meteor 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Meteor 350 vs Gixxer SF Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Meteor 350
|Gixxer sf
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.88 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349.34 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|20.21 PS PS
|13.6 PS PS