In 2026 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or Suzuki Gixxer 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Meteor 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer 250 engine makes power & torque 27.9 PS PS & 22.5 Nm respectively. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl. The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Meteor 350 vs Gixxer 250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Meteor 350
|Gixxer 250
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|₹ 1.82 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.88 kmpl
|38 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349.34 cc
|250 cc
|Power
|20.21 PS PS
|27.9 PS PS