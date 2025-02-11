In 2026 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Lakhs (last recorded price). Meteor 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl. One Gen 1.5 has a range of up to 248 km/charge.
Meteor 350 vs One Gen 1.5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Meteor 350
|One gen 1.5
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Simple Energy
|Price
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|₹ 1.72 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|248 km/charge
|Mileage
|41.88 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|349.34 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours