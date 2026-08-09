In 2026 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or Seeka SSeagun choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka SSeagun Price starts at Rs. 1.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Meteor 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl. SSeagun has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
Meteor 350 vs SSeagun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Meteor 350
|Sseagun
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Seeka
|Price
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|₹ 1.52 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|150 km/charge
|Mileage
|41.88 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|349.34 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-7 Hours