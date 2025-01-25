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HomeCompare BikesMeteor 350 vs Scram 411 [2022-2025]

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]

In 2026 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). Meteor 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Meteor 350 vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Meteor 350 Scram 411 [2022-2025]
BrandRoyal EnfieldRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.96 Lakhs₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Mileage41.88 kmpl38.23 kmpl
Engine Capacity349.34 cc411 cc
Power20.21 PS PS24.31 PS PS

Filters
Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Fireball
₹1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Visual Comparison

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Front View
Front Left View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L15 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm200 mm
Length
2140 mm2160 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1455 mm
Kerb Weight
191 kg185 kg
Height
1140 mm1165 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm795 mm
Width
845 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
270 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
114 kmph138 kmph
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm86 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm32 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349.34 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet multi plates
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed constant mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Twin Tube Emulsion Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable PreloadMonoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel Travel
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm Forks, 130 mm TravelTelescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm Travel
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication, Engine Oil Grade - Sae 15 W 50 Api, Sl Grade, Jaso Ma 2 Semi Synthetic, Air Cleaner - Paper ElementIdle Rpm - 1300,100RPM, Air Filter Element - Paper Element, Lubrication - Wet Sump, Engine Oil Grade - Semi Synthetic Sae 15 W 50 API SL Grade Jaso Ma 2
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,22,8552,43,593
Ex-Showroom Price
1,95,7622,06,394
RTO
16,19117,012
Insurance
10,90220,187
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7905,235
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Meteor 350 : Get ₹5,000 Ex...
Applicable on meteor350fireball & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Meteor 350 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been replaced by the new Scram 440 that gets improvements on the shortcomings of the former
Royal Enfield Scram 411 discontinued in India
25 Jan 2025
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs RE Scram 411: What's new and improved
8 Dec 2024
The 2025 Meteor 350 will be available in four variants - Fireball, Stellar, Aurora and Supernova.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 crosses 6 lakh global sales milestone
10 Mar 2026
The Sundowner Orange gets an orange fuel tank with a pin striping.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sundowner Edition bookings closed
2 Apr 2026
The Meteor 350 continues to be one of the most sorted cruisers in the segment. It is comfortable, feels at home on highways and handles surprisingly well too.
3 cruiser bikes I would buy if I were upgrading from Royal Enfield Meteor 350
7 Jul 2026
The new Scram 440 by Royal Enfield has similar styling to its predecessor and is offered in new colours as well.
Royal Enfield Scram 440: Does it have what it takes to be the successor of the Scram 411?
25 Jan 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

Meteor 350, Royal Enfield's most-awaited 2020 offering, launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.75 lakh.
Road Test Review: Royal Enfield Meteor 350
6 Nov 2020
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Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
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2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 road test review.
2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411: Road test review
17 Mar 2022
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Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
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