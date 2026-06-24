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Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). Meteor 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Meteor 350 vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Meteor 350 Himalayan
BrandRoyal EnfieldRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.96 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Mileage41.88 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity349.34 cc411 cc
Power20.21 PS PS 24.3 bhp PS

Filters
Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Fireball
₹1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L15+/- 0.5 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm220 mm
Length
2140 mm2190 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
191 kg199 kg
Height
1140 mm1370 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm800 mm
Width
845 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
270 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
114 kmph-
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm86 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349.34 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet, multi-plate
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Twin Tube Emulsion Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable PreloadMonoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm Forks, 130 mm TravelTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication, Engine Oil Grade - Sae 15 W 50 Api, Sl Grade, Jaso Ma 2 Semi Synthetic, Air Cleaner - Paper Element-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,22,8552,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
1,95,7622,15,900
RTO
16,19117,772
Insurance
10,90220,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7905,458
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Meteor 350 : Get ₹5,000 Ex...
Applicable on meteor350fireball & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Latest Car & Bike News

The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
The 2025 Meteor 350 will be available in four variants - Fireball, Stellar, Aurora and Supernova.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 crosses 6 lakh global sales milestone
10 Mar 2026
The Sundowner Orange gets an orange fuel tank with a pin striping.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sundowner Edition bookings closed
2 Apr 2026
The Meteor 350 continues to be one of the most sorted cruisers in the segment. It is comfortable, feels at home on highways and handles surprisingly well too.
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  News

Latest Videos

Meteor 350, Royal Enfield's most-awaited 2020 offering, launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.75 lakh.
Road Test Review: Royal Enfield Meteor 350
6 Nov 2020
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
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The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
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