In 2026 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Meteor 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
Meteor 350 vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Meteor 350
|Classic 350[2021-2024]
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.88 kmpl
|41.55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349.34 cc
|349.34 cc
|Power
|20.21 PS PS
|20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm