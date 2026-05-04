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Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]

In 2026 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Meteor 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
Meteor 350 vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Meteor 350 Classic 350[2021-2024]
BrandRoyal EnfieldRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.96 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Mileage41.88 kmpl41.55 kmpl
Engine Capacity349.34 cc349.34 cc
Power20.21 PS PS20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm

Filters
Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Fireball
₹1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Visual Comparison

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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L13 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm170 mm
Length
2140 mm2145 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1390 mm
Kerb Weight
191 kg195 kg
Height
1140 mm1090 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm805 mm
Width
845 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
270 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
114 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349.34 cc349.34 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled Engine4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single Cylinder
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateWet, multi-plate
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm72 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Twin Tube Emulsion Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable PreloadTwin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm Forks, 130 mm TravelTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication, Engine Oil Grade - Sae 15 W 50 Api, Sl Grade, Jaso Ma 2 Semi Synthetic, Air Cleaner - Paper ElementAir Cleaner - Paper element, Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,22,8552,19,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,95,7621,93,080
RTO
16,19115,946
Insurance
10,90210,829
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7904,725
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance
Latest Offers
See All
Bring Home Royalenfield Meteor 350 : Get ₹5,000 Ex...
Applicable on meteor350fireball & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

Meteor 350 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meteor 350 vs Hness CB350
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meteor 350 vs 42 Bobber
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meteor 350 vs Speed 400

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Super Meteor 650 has become one of the most popular cruisers in the Indian market.
3 twin-cylinder cruiser bikes I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from the Royal Enfield Classic 350
4 May 2026
The 2025 Meteor 350 will be available in four variants - Fireball, Stellar, Aurora and Supernova.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 crosses 6 lakh global sales milestone
10 Mar 2026
The Sundowner Orange gets an orange fuel tank with a pin striping.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sundowner Edition bookings closed
2 Apr 2026
The Meteor 350 continues to be one of the most sorted cruisers in the segment. It is comfortable, feels at home on highways and handles surprisingly well too.
3 cruiser bikes I would buy if I were upgrading from Royal Enfield Meteor 350
7 Jul 2026
In the Indian 350 cc motorcycle market, Royal Enfield has a strong hold with its range of products in this space. Honda also launched its products in this category. The two popular models in this category are the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Honda CB350.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda CB350: Monthly EMI comparison
16 Jul 2026
There are no cosmetic changes made to the 2026 Classic 350.
2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched at 1.87 lakh, now gets slipper clutch and USB Type-C charger
16 Jul 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Meteor 350, Royal Enfield's most-awaited 2020 offering, launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.75 lakh.
Road Test Review: Royal Enfield Meteor 350
6 Nov 2020
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look: Check what has changed
13 Aug 2024
The new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 shared it's underpinnings with the Classic 350. Royal Enfield will announce the price of the motorcycle at the upcoming Motoverse Festival later this week.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 motorcycle breaks cover: First look
21 Nov 2024
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