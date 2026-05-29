In 2026 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Meteor 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 in 7 colours. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl. The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Meteor 350 vs Bullet 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Meteor 350
|Bullet 350
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|₹ 1.64 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41.88 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349.34 cc
|349 cc
|Power
|20.21 PS PS
|20.4 PS PS