In 2026 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 or Zontes 350R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zontes 350R Price starts at Rs. 2.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Interceptor 650 engine makes power and torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm. On the other hand, 350R engine makes power & torque 38.52 PS PS & 32.8 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl. The 350R mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Interceptor 650 vs 350R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Interceptor 650
|350r
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Zontes
|Price
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|₹ 2.57 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|647.95 cc
|348 cc
|Power
|47.4 PS PS
|38.52 PS PS