In 2026 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Interceptor 650 engine makes power and torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
Interceptor 650 vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Interceptor 650
|Adventure [2024]
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|33.07 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|647.95 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|47.4 PS PS
|29.60 PS PS