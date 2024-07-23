In 2026 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Interceptor 650 engine makes power and torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Interceptor 650 vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Interceptor 650
|Scrambler [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|₹ 1.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|647.95 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|47.4 PS PS
|29.77 PS PS