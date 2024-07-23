In 2026 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 or Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Price starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Interceptor 650 engine makes power and torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm. On the other hand, F77 Mach 2 engine makes power & torque 36.2-40.2 bhp W & 90-100 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. Ultraviolette offers the F77 Mach 2 in 9 colours. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl. F77 Mach 2 has a range of up to 211-323 km/charge.
Interceptor 650 vs F77 Mach 2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Interceptor 650
|F77 mach 2
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Ultraviolette
|Price
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|₹ 2.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|211-323 km/charge
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|7.1 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|647.95 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.