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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs TVS X

In 2026 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 or TVS X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS X Price starts at Rs. 2.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Interceptor 650 engine makes power and torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl. X has a range of up to 140 km/charge.
Interceptor 650 vs X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Interceptor 650 X
BrandRoyal EnfieldTVS
Price₹ 3.15 Lakhs₹ 2.64 Lakhs
Range-140 km/charge
Mileage25 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-4.44 Kwh
Engine Capacity647.95 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Canyon Red
₹3.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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X
TVS X
STD
₹2.64 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.7 L-
Ground Clearance
174 mm175 mm
Length
2119 mm-
Wheelbase
1398 mm-
Height
1067 mm-
Kerb Weight
218 kg-
Saddle Height
804 mm770 mm
Width
835 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm195 mm
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
Disc-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
212 kmph105 kmph
Max Power
47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm11 kW
Stroke
67.8 mm-
Max Torque
52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
647.95 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Inline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHC-
Clutch
Wet multi plate-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
78 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Rear Suspension
Twin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preload-
Front Suspension
Telescopic forks-
Features
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Gradeability
24 degrees-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Paper element, Forced lubrication, Wet sump with pump driven oil deliveryRide Modes - Xealth | Xtride | Xonic, GravitOPS Technology, Crash and Fall Alert, Tow Alert, Customised Riding Themes. Dark mode. SOS, Wipe mode, Utlity box, Vehichle Locked, Find My Vehicle, Alexa Intergration Keyless Action
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,80,5982,74,850
Ex-Showroom Price
3,32,0732,63,880
RTO
27,0960
Insurance
21,42910,970
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,1805,907
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Bring Home Royalenfield Interceptor 650 : Get ₹6,5...
Applicable on interceptor650 & 11 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Interceptor 650 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Interceptor 650 vs Shotgun 650
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Interceptor 650 vs 42 Bobber
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Speed 400

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Latest Car & Bike News

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