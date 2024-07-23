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HomeCompare BikesInterceptor 650 vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]

In 2026 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 or TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). Interceptor 650 engine makes power and torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS & 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. TVS offers the Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] mileage is around 33.1 kmpl.
Interceptor 650 vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Interceptor 650 Apache rr 310 [2020-2023]
BrandRoyal EnfieldTVS
Price₹ 3.15 Lakhs₹ 2.45 Lakhs
Mileage25 kmpl33.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity647.95 cc312 cc
Power47.4 PS PS34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS

Filters
Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Canyon Red
₹3.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]
TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]
ABS
₹2.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.7 L11 L
Ground Clearance
174 mm180 mm
Length
2119 mm2001 mm
Wheelbase
1398 mm1365 mm
Height
1067 mm1135 mm
Kerb Weight
218 kg174 kg
Saddle Height
804 mm810 mm
Width
835 mm786 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :-150/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
212 kmph-
Max Power
47.4 PS @ 7250 rpmUrban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
67.8 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpmUrban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
647.95 cc312.2 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Inline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHCSingle Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, Reverse Inclined DOHC, SI Engine
Clutch
Wet multi plateWet multi-plate, 7- plate design, RT-Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
78 mm80 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Twin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preloadTwo Arm Aluminium Die-Cast Swingarm, Mono Tube, Floating Piston Gas Assisted Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Telescopic forksInverted Cartridge Telescopic Fork
Features
Seat Type
Split-
Gradeability
24 degrees-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Paper element, Forced lubrication, Wet sump with pump driven oil deliverySmartXonnect Bluetooth Connectivity, Throttle control, Bore to stroke ratio ( 1.29 ), Brake Fluid ( DOT 4 ), Air Filter, Instrumental Cluster, Ride By Wire Technology
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,80,5982,81,231
Ex-Showroom Price
3,32,0732,49,990
RTO
27,09619,999
Insurance
21,42911,242
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,1806,044
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Interceptor 650 : Get ₹6,5...
Applicable on interceptor650 & 11 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Interceptor 650 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Both motorcycles have retro designs but Interceptor 650 has few modern elements.
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  News

Latest Videos

The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is now available with new paint schemes, winglets, a bi-directional quickshifter among other key updates.
2024 TVS Apache RR 310 first look: Check out what has changed
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The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
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