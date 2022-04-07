HT Auto
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs TVS Apache RR 310

Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Orange Crush
₹2.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RR 310
ABS
₹2.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
47.65 PS @ 7150 rpmUrban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
67.8 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
52 Nm @ 5250 rpmUrban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital spark ignition - TCIDynamically controlled integrated high energy ignition system
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.5:110.9:1
Displacement
648 cc312.2 cc
Clutch
Slipper ClutchWet multi-plate, 7- plate design, RT-Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Parallel twin, 4-stroke, single overhead cam, air/oil-cooledSingle Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, Reverse Inclined DOHC, SI Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
78 mm80 mm
No of Cylinders
21
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,24,9462,81,231
Ex-Showroom Price
2,81,5182,49,990
RTO
23,15119,999
Insurance
20,27711,242
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,9846,044
