In 2026 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 or TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). Interceptor 650 engine makes power and torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS & 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. TVS offers the Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] mileage is around 33.1 kmpl.
Interceptor 650 vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Interceptor 650
|Apache rr 310 [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|₹ 2.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|33.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|647.95 cc
|312 cc
|Power
|47.4 PS PS
|34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS