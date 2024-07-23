In 2026 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 310 Price starts at Rs. 2.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Interceptor 650 engine makes power and torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 310 engine makes power & torque 35.6 PS PS & 28.7 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Apache RTR 310 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Interceptor 650 vs Apache RTR 310 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Interceptor 650
|Apache rtr 310
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|₹ 2.21 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|35 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|647.95 cc
|312.12 cc
|Power
|47.4 PS PS
|35.6 PS PS