In 2026 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 or Suzuki V-Strom SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom SX Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Interceptor 650 engine makes power and torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom SX engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl. The V-Strom SX mileage is around 32 kmpl.
Interceptor 650 vs V-Strom SX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Interceptor 650
|V-strom sx
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|32 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|647.95 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|47.4 PS PS
|26.5 PS PS