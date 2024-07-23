In 2026 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). Interceptor 650 engine makes power and torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Interceptor 650 vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Interceptor 650
|Scram 411 [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|₹ 2.06 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|38.23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|647.95 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|47.4 PS PS
|24.31 PS PS