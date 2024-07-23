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HomeCompare BikesInterceptor 650 vs Scram 411 [2022-2025]

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]

In 2026 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). Interceptor 650 engine makes power and torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Interceptor 650 vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Interceptor 650 Scram 411 [2022-2025]
BrandRoyal EnfieldRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 3.15 Lakhs₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Mileage25 kmpl38.23 kmpl
Engine Capacity647.95 cc411 cc
Power47.4 PS PS24.31 PS PS

Filters
Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Canyon Red
₹3.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Rear View
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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.7 L15 L
Ground Clearance
174 mm200 mm
Length
2119 mm2160 mm
Wheelbase
1398 mm1455 mm
Height
1067 mm1165 mm
Kerb Weight
218 kg185 kg
Saddle Height
804 mm795 mm
Width
835 mm840 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
212 kmph138 kmph
Max Power
47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
67.8 mm86 mm
Max Torque
52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm32 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
647.95 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Inline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Clutch
Wet multi plateWet multi plates
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
21
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed constant mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
78 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Twin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preloadMonoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel Travel
Front Suspension
Telescopic forksTelescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm Travel
Features
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Gradeability
24 degrees-
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Paper element, Forced lubrication, Wet sump with pump driven oil deliveryIdle Rpm - 1300,100RPM, Air Filter Element - Paper Element, Lubrication - Wet Sump, Engine Oil Grade - Semi Synthetic Sae 15 W 50 API SL Grade Jaso Ma 2
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,80,5982,43,593
Ex-Showroom Price
3,32,0732,06,394
RTO
27,09617,012
Insurance
21,42920,187
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,1805,235
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Interceptor 650 : Get ₹6,5...
Applicable on interceptor650 & 11 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Interceptor 650 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Himalayan 450
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Scrambler 400 Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Scrambler 400 X
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Shotgun 650
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Continental GT 650
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs 42 Bobber
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Speed 400

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Latest Car & Bike News

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear will share its underpinnings with the Interceptor 650.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 based scrambler leaked, will launch soon
23 Jul 2024
The Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been replaced by the new Scram 440 that gets improvements on the shortcomings of the former
Royal Enfield Scram 411 discontinued in India
25 Jan 2025
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs RE Scram 411: What's new and improved
8 Dec 2024
Both motorcycles have retro designs but Interceptor 650 has few modern elements.
BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Which bike you should buy?
16 Aug 2024
Royal Enfield has launched the Interceptor Bear 650 in the Indian market, which was revealed for the first time at EICMA 2024
Royal Enfield starts delivering Bear 650, a scrambler version of Interceptor 650 across India
3 Dec 2024
The new Scram 440 by Royal Enfield has similar styling to its predecessor and is offered in new colours as well.
Royal Enfield Scram 440: Does it have what it takes to be the successor of the Scram 411?
25 Jan 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 road test review.
2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411: Road test review
17 Mar 2022
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Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
The newly-launched Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 sits a notch above the Interceptor, the other 650cc offering from the brand.
Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Comparison between Royal Enfield's two 650cc bikes
8 Feb 2023
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