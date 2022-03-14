HT Auto
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs Royal Enfield Scram 411

Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Orange Crush
₹2.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Graphite Series
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
67.8 mm86 mm
Max Torque
52 Nm @ 5250 rpm32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital spark ignition - TCIDigital Electronic Ignition
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.5:19.5:1
Displacement
648 cc411 cc
Clutch
Slipper ClutchWet Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Parallel twin, 4-stroke, single overhead cam, air/oil-cooledSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6-Speed5-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
78 mm78 mm
No of Cylinders
21
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,24,9462,37,609
Ex-Showroom Price
2,81,5182,03,085
RTO
23,15116,777
Insurance
20,27717,747
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,9845,107
Expert Reviews
Verdict

Royal Enfield has launched its first cruiser motorcycle Super Meteor 650 in India at a starting price of 3.48 lakh (ex-showroom). Does the cruiser justify the price tag? Here is our review of the Super Meteor 650 in Jaisalmer.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Road test review

