In 2026 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 or Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Price starts at Rs. 3.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Interceptor 650 engine makes power and torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan 450 engine makes power & torque 40.02 PS PS & 40 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan 450 in 5 colours. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Himalayan 450 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
Interceptor 650 vs Himalayan 450 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Interceptor 650
|Himalayan 450
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|₹ 3.06 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|647.95 cc
|452 cc
|Power
|47.4 PS PS
|40.02 PS PS