In 2026 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). Interceptor 650 engine makes power and torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Interceptor 650 vs Himalayan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Interceptor 650
|Himalayan
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|647.95 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|47.4 PS PS
|24.3 bhp PS