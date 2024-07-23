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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). Interceptor 650 engine makes power and torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Interceptor 650 vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Interceptor 650 Himalayan
BrandRoyal EnfieldRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 3.15 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Mileage25 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity647.95 cc411 cc
Power47.4 PS PS 24.3 bhp PS

Filters
Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Canyon Red
₹3.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.7 L15+/- 0.5 L
Ground Clearance
174 mm220 mm
Length
2119 mm2190 mm
Wheelbase
1398 mm1465 mm
Height
1067 mm1370 mm
Kerb Weight
218 kg199 kg
Saddle Height
804 mm800 mm
Width
835 mm840 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
212 kmph-
Max Power
47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
67.8 mm86 mm
Max Torque
52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
647.95 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Inline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
Clutch
Wet multi plateWet, multi-plate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
78 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Twin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preloadMonoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Telescopic forksTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
Features
Seat Type
Split-
Gradeability
24 degrees-
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Paper element, Forced lubrication, Wet sump with pump driven oil delivery-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,80,5982,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
3,32,0732,15,900
RTO
27,09617,772
Insurance
21,42920,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,1805,458
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Interceptor 650 : Get ₹6,5...
Applicable on interceptor650 & 11 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

Interceptor 650 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Himalayan 450
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Scrambler 400 Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Scrambler 400 X
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Shotgun 650
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Continental GT 650
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs 42 Bobber
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Speed 400

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Latest Car & Bike News

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear will share its underpinnings with the Interceptor 650.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 based scrambler leaked, will launch soon
23 Jul 2024
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16 Aug 2024
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Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
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The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
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