|Engine Type
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC Engine
|Single cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
|Displacement
|349.34 cc
|334 cc
|Max Torque
|27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|No. of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Cooling System
|Air & Oil Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Conventional wet clutch
|-
|Ignition
|ECU controlled
|-
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|6 Speed
|Bore
|75 mm
|81 mm
|Stroke
|85.8 mm
|65 mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Peak Power
|20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Battery Type
|VRLA
|-
|Battery Capacity
|12 V / 8 Ah
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|On-Road Price
|₹1,82,082
|₹2,37,260
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,49,900
|₹2,09,900
|RTO
|₹11,992
|₹16,792
|Insurance
|₹20,190
|₹10,568
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,913
|₹5,099