In 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hunter 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
Hunter 350 vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hunter 350
|Adventure [2024]
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|36.2 kmpl
|33.07 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|20.21 PS
|29.60 PS PS