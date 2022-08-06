HT Auto
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Hunter 350 Retro
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC EngineLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Displacement
349.34 cc155 cc
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
No. of Cylinders
1-
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Conventional wet clutchWet, multiple-disc
Ignition
ECU controlledTCI (Transistor controlled ignition)
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Bore
75 mm58 mm
Stroke
85.8 mm58.7 mm
Compression Ratio
9.5:111.6:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Peak Power
20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Battery Type
VRLA-
Battery Capacity
12 V / 8 Ah-
Transmission
ManualManual
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,82,0821,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,9001,56,700
RTO
11,99213,066
Insurance
20,19010,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,9133,919

