In 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hunter 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, R15S engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Hunter 350 vs R15S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hunter 350
|R15s
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|₹ 1.54 Lakhs
|Mileage
|36.2 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|20.21 PS
|18.4 PS PS