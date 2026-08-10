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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Yamaha R15S

In 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hunter 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, R15S engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Hunter 350 vs R15S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hunter 350 R15s
BrandRoyal EnfieldYamaha
Price₹ 1.38 Lakhs₹ 1.54 Lakhs
Mileage36.2 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity349 cc155 cc
Power20.21 PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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R15S
Yamaha R15S
STD
₹1.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Speedometer View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L11 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm170 mm
Length
2055 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1325 mm
Height
1070 mm1135 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg142 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm815 mm
Width
810 mm725 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
114 kmph144 kmph
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349 cc155
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil CooledLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateWet, multiple-disc
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm ForksTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable PreloadMonocross Suspension
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
TripperAuxiliary light, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Inner Tube - 41.0 mm
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah12V, 4.0 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,59,5581,82,071
Ex-Showroom Price
1,37,6401,53,892
RTO
11,54113,811
Insurance
10,37714,368
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4293,913
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Bring Home Royalenfield Hunter 350 : Get ₹5,000 Ex...
Applicable on hunter350base & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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